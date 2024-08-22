Cape Henlopen School District to finalize $69 million expansion and land acquisition plans

CAPE HENLOPEN SCHOOL DISTRICT, Del. - On August 22, the Cape Henlopen School District Board of Education will meet to finalize two significant proposed projects. During the July 25 school board meeting, Director of Operations Jason Hale outlined these proposals, which the district plans to submit to the Delaware Department of Education by Saturday, August 31, for consideration.
The first proposal involves a certificate of need for a 24-classroom expansion and athletic facilities renovation at Cape Henlopen High School. The total estimated cost for this project is just under $69 million, with funding to be split 60/40 between state and local sources. This would require approximately $28 million in local bonds.
According to Hale, the classroom expansion would likely be constructed on the site of the current outdoor basketball court and would provide space for 450 additional students. The proposal also includes plans to create additional parking, improve stormwater retention, and enhance the school's athletic facilities.
The second proposal requests approval to purchase up to 103 acres along Cedar Grove Road, the same tract identified last summer. This land would be used to build a new district office, bus maintenance facility, and a swimming complex. Unlike the first proposal, these projects would be funded entirely with local funds, without state assistance.