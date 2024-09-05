BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police had closed Coastal Highway northbound in Bethany Beach following a car chase that ended in a collision.
At about 10:44 a.m., Bethany Beach Police say they observed a red Honda Accord commit a traffic violation and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The car disregarded the officer's lights and sirens, so began the pursuit on Route 1.
During the chase, police say the Honda drove recklessly and made a U-turn south of the Indian River Inlet Bridge. The driver was speeding and was ultimately the reason that the pursuit was called off, said police.
The crash took place on the highway near the Delaware Army National Guard armory when the Honda continued to speed and hit another car. According to a witness of the accident, crossed to the other side of the highway before colliding with the white van.
Bethany Beach Police along with DSP are at the site of the accident. However, DSP is conducting the crash investigation. Bethany Beach Police continue to investigate offenses related to the chase.
According to DSP, the driver of the Honda was identified as an 18-year-old male from Millsboro, who lost control of the vehicle before crossing the median and hitting the Ford Transit Van. He was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries. The 60-year-old driver of the van, from Frankford, was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Coastal Highway southbound was closed for about 3.5 hours as investigators processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.
Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Master Corporal K. Argo at (302) 703-3264.
Delaware State Police say the driver of the Honda is in "serious but stable condition." DSP went on to say "The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending."
DelDot tells Coast Tv that "there are no plans for a median barrier at this time." On this stretch of RT. 1 going through Bethany Beach