GEORGETOWN, Del. - A car collided with a business in Georgetown on the evening of Oct. 28. At approximately 5:22 p.m., the Georgetown Fire Company, Georgetown Station 93 and Georgetown Police responded to an accident at the intersection of East Market and Kimmey Streets.
A red Ford Expedition driven by a 75-year-old woman reportedly veered across lanes, struck two cars and ultimately crashed into an unoccupied house for sale. The woman told police that she had taken her eyes off of the road briefly when she crossed the lane of traffic. No injuries were reported, and alcohol is not suspected; however, speed may have been a factor, according to police. The Georgetown Police Department continues to investigate the incident.