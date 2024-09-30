Rehoboth Beach Car Crash

According to an employee of the shop, the car was being driven by an elderly couple who had an appointment with the shop. 

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Monday, a white SUV drove off of Route 1 and rolled into Rehoboth Auto Repair at 20669 Coastal Hwy. at about 12 p.m.

According to an employee of the shop, the car was being driven by an elderly couple who had an appointment with the shop. They drove through the parking lot, through a grassy area, hit a tree, then flipped into the building.

The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company confirmed that the elderly couple in the car had to be extricated using the jaws of life. One person was flown to Christiana hospital by Delaware State Police and the other was taken to Beebe Healthcare in a Rehoboth Beach ambulance.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you