REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On Monday, a white SUV drove off of Route 1 and rolled into Rehoboth Auto Repair at 20669 Coastal Hwy. at about 12 p.m.
According to an employee of the shop, the car was being driven by an elderly couple who had an appointment with the shop. They drove through the parking lot, through a grassy area, hit a tree, then flipped into the building.
The Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company confirmed that the elderly couple in the car had to be extricated using the jaws of life. One person was flown to Christiana hospital by Delaware State Police and the other was taken to Beebe Healthcare in a Rehoboth Beach ambulance.