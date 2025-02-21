GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Georgetown Police Department recovered a credit card skimming device from El Mercado, a store located at 15 Layton Avenue, and is urging customers to check their banking statements for any unauthorized transactions.
According to police, skimming devices like the one found are used to steal banking information from unsuspecting customers. Officers are reaching out to local businesses to encourage them to inspect their payment terminals regularly for similar devices.
Police advise that anyone who visited El Mercado since Saturday, Feb. 15, should carefully review their bank statements to ensure there are no discrepancies or signs of fraudulent activity.
A similar incident happened in Georgetown last summer at the Dollar General on E. Market Street. Police confirmed to CoastTV News that the customer who notified the store had several hundred dollars in unauthorized withdrawals from that instance.
Anyone with questions or concerns is encouraged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613.