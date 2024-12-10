SALISBURY, Md. - At least one person died in a Monday night crash in the area of Priscilla Street. and Harrington Street. between Preston Avenue. According to the Salisbury Police Department, the crash occurred shortly after 8.
Police closed the crash area as well as Harrington Street between Kent Avenue and Priscilla Street Information is limited during the initial hours of the police department's investigation.
It is the latest of a trend of deadly crashes on Delmarva. A Millsboro woman died from injuries that resulted during a Friday night crash.