MILFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred early Christmas morning.
Around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, a Toyota Tundra was traveling northbound on Cubbage Pond Road near the intersection of Johnson Road. At the same time, a pedestrian was walking along the road. The car struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, continuing northbound.
Shortly after, police located the Toyota abandoned on Johnson Road.
DSP says the victim was a 29-year-old man from Milford. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Cubbage Pond Road, between Johnson Road and Flea Town Road, was closed for roughly three hours as the Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.
Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to come forward. Witnesses can contact Senior Corporal J. Smith at (302) 703-3267, send a private Facebook message to Delaware State Police, or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.
The investigation remains ongoing.