City of Laurel opens new multiservice center, offering critical support services

LAUREL, Md. - The city of Laurel welcomed a vital new community resource with the grand opening of the Craig A. Moe Laurel Multiservice Center on Tuesday, September 10.
The city says the facility was named in honor of the former mayor who dedicated more than two decades of service to the community. The center aims to address a variety of needs for local residents, particularly those facing homelessness and hardship.
The facility offers essential services such as meals, showers, clothing, hygiene kits, and laundry access. Additionally, it provides critical support through partnerships with community organizations, including 19 transitional housing units, seasonal shelters, mental health and medical services, literacy and life skills education, and workforce assistance programs.
Formerly the SportFit building, the center was purchased by the city in 2020 for $2.4 million and has undergone extensive renovations over the past two years.