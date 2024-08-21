LEWES, Del. -The Clear Space Theatre Company is seeking assistance from Lewes for a new performing arts center. On Thursday, Clear Space is scheduled to make a presentation to Mayor Andrew Williams and the City Council.
The company wants to have the site for the center identified by the end of 2024. According to Managing Director Joe Gfaller, Clear Space is beginning a market study for this purpose.
Clear Space had hoped to build a new venue in Rehoboth Beach. It had bought property on Rehoboth Ave, but pushback from some neighbors and other obstacles ended that plan. Clear Space sold the property last year.
The study is expected be completed in three months. Click here to view the Clear Space letter to Lewes.