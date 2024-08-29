INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 46-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving to offshore fish Monday morning.
The man was last spoken to at 7:30 a.m. and departed at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 26, but did not check in with his father on Tuesday, according to officials.
Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay officials say the man was expected to travel 10-15 nautical miles out from the Indian River Inlet on Monday in a 24’ hydra-sport boat, pictured.
If you have seen the boat or have any information, the Coast Guard encourages you to contact the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.