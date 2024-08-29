Missing boater

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay officials say the man was expected to travel 10-15 nautical miles out from the Indian River Inlet on Monday in a 24’ hydra-sport boat, pictured. (U.S. Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay)

INDIAN RIVER INLET, Del. - The U.S. Coast Guard is looking for a 46-year-old man who has not been seen since leaving to offshore fish Monday morning.

The man was last spoken to at 7:30 a.m. and departed at 9:40 a.m. Aug. 26, but did not check in with his father on Tuesday, according to officials.

Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay officials say the man was expected to travel 10-15 nautical miles out from the Indian River Inlet on Monday in a 24’ hydra-sport boat, pictured.

If you have seen the boat or have any information, the Coast Guard encourages you to contact the Sector Delaware Bay Command Center 24/7 hotline at 215-271-4960.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you