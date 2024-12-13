ACT

Mayors from numerous coastal cities and towns meet to discuss the future of the Association of Coastal Towns (ACT).

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Association of Coastal Towns (ACT) voted to dissolve during a Friday afternoon meeting, citing concerns over violations of Delaware's Freedom of Information Act.

The decision followed a close vote, with mixed opinions among the group’s members about its necessity.

Some members expressed disappointment over the dissolution.

"I certainly think it would be beneficial that all the mayors have an organization to discuss what's important to our local communities," said Jen Pawloski.

Others acknowledged the organization’s challenges.

"I think there's good things that ACT does. I think in this particular instance, they lost their way," said Fenwick Island Mayor Natalie Madgenburger.

ACT had collaborated with offshore wind developers and managed funds that will now be returned to its seven member towns or cities after settling outstanding debts.

Bethany Beach Mayor Ron Calef suggested forming a restructured group.

"To be more open, we will create a coordinator, have a website, formal meetings...more open to the public," Mayor Calef said.

For now, coastal communities will need new strategies to collaborate effectively.

