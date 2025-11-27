SELBYVILLE, Del. -Emergency crews responded Tuesday to a commercial truck fire on Dupont Boulevard (U.S. 113) in front of the Food Lion, involving a concrete truck that caught fire and later leaked fluids toward a nearby ditch. Drivers experienced delays as crews worked to clean the scene and remove the truck.
The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and the Millsboro Fire Company Hazmat Unit assisted with containing leaking fluids. DELDOT crews also provided traffic control and brought in a sand truck to help limit the spread of the fluids.
The driver is fine, and there were no reports of anyone hurt.