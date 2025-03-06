LEWES, Del. - Construction on the new playground at Canalfront Park in Lewes is ongoing, with the city saying it should open in April.
The children's playground closed in October 2024. Construction for the replacement was on pause during some of the winter months due to the cold weather.
City officials say the previous playground, built in 2009, no longer met current playground standards and lacks accessibility for people with mobility challenges and other disabilities.
Lewes officials say the new playground will have a wheelchair accessible merry-go-round and safety surfacing on the bottom.
The city says they are using $225,000 from the Delaware Outdoor Recreation, Park, and Trail grant program to help cover the estimated $455,417 total project cost. The city plans to secure the remaining funds through its budget process.
Joe Smith and his son, who loves boats, are excited.
"The idea that we can go play and climb all over the little pirate ship that they're building here," said Smith.
Barbara Schauer says the playground looks expensive but beautiful.
"I think modern thinking on what kids need for play is different because there's things I've never seen before, so it's very good; good addition to our park," said Schauer.
The city says construction is expected to be done next week but the playground won't be open until the safety surfacing is poured, which requires 5-7 consecutive days of temperatures over 50 degrees. The playground is still expected to open in April, according to the city.