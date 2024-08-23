MILFORD, Del. - An upcoming open house will give the public the chance to help create Deep Branch Park.
Potential recreational amenities and and park features will be presented at an open house on Sept. 12. It takes place at Milford City Hall from 5 to 7 p.m.
Deep Branch Park is slated for a 19.4 acre parcel the city purchased in 2021. It's on Rehoboth Blvd.
