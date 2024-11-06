Return Day Prep

GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown was buzzing with live music, festive foods and last-minute preparations Wednesday night as locals and officials readied for one of Sussex County’s most cherished traditions, Return Day.

Held every two years, the event invites politicians, officials, and residents alike to gather as election results are read and a symbolic hatchet is buried—a gesture celebrating unity after the elections.

Georgetown Town Crier Kirk Lawson, whose family has participated in the tradition for generations, emphasized its unifying nature.

Town Crier

Town Crier Kirk Lawson with his wife and son.

"Winners and losers come together, shake hands, and get to work," Lawson said. "That’s what we elected them for.”

Mayor Bill West shared his appreciation for the gathering, noting the joy of seeing “smiling faces on the sidelines.”

Residents Kathy and Dave expressed their enthusiasm, calling Return Day a “very neat tradition.”

For now, Wednesday’s celebration set a lively tone, building anticipation for Thursday’s grand parade and festivities.

