DELAWARE - According to the Delaware Department of Elections, eligible Delaware residents who want to vote in the Nov. 5 general election must register by Saturday, Oct. 12, at 11:59 p.m.
To qualify you must be U.S. citizens, a Delaware resident and at least 18-year-old by election day. Registration can be completed online, by mailing a printed form or in person at Department of Elections offices in Wilmington, Dover, or Georgetown.
To view information on candidates participating in the Delaware general election, visit coasttv.com/decision2024.