REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Santa Claus might be the star of the holiday season, but he’s not the only one spreading Christmas cheer in Delaware. A group of men donning festive costumes — from Santa suits to elf hats and even Grinch garb — are taking to the streets, surprising communities and spreading joy one ride at a time.
But these characters don’t rely on a typical sleigh. Motorcycles are their sleigh of choice. Riding every weekend from Thanksgiving to Christmas, the group takes to Delaware highways, spreading holiday cheer.
The group even surprised some shoppers at Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach. Denise Peterman, an unsuspecting shopper, was filled with joy when she saw the Grinch.
"I only saw him in the motorcycle jacket," she said. "But then, as I saw the Grinch come in, I realized it was a whole group."
The group, affectionately dubbed "The Grinch Chasing Santa," prefers to remain anonymous, wanting only to be known by the names of their characters. For the men behind the costumes, the effort is deeply personal. Giving back during the season of giving is their way of paying it forward.
Santa explained why the rides have continued since 2021.
"We visited my friend’s neighbor in the Newark area, who is a retired pastor, and he wasn’t in the means of celebrating at all," Santa said. "After we visited him in our Christmas gear, the next day he was hanging up Christmas lights."