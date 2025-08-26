SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware Electric Cooperative is asking for the public’s help to find a car that crashed into one of its electric poles last week. The car in question is believed to be a 2009-2011 Toyota Corolla, now assumed by DEC to have significant front-end damage after the collision.
The crash happened before Aug. 21 resulting in around $4,000 in damages. The Delaware Electric Cooperative says, “The vehicle was heading southbound on Atlanta Road, about half a mile north of Dublin Hill Road.”
Anyone with information should call the Delaware State Police Crime Stopper line.