DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services have expanded statewide efforts to collect sick and dead snow geese and other wild birds affected by an ongoing avian influenza outbreak. This collaboration, funded by DNREC and the Delaware Department of Agriculture (DDA), aims to monitor the spread of the bird flu, a highly contagious virus.
The public is urged to report sightings of sick or deceased wild birds to the DNREC Wildlife Section using its online reporting form. However, not all reports will receive a direct response. DNREC representatives may follow up if additional details are needed.
Guidance for Handling Dead or Sick Birds
Locals are strongly discouraged from handling sick birds or removing carcasses without proper precautions. Those who must handle dead birds are instructed to wear disposable gloves, masks, and safety glasses. Carcasses should be double-bagged, zip-tied, and disposed of in trash bins for collection by the Delaware Solid Waste Authority. Protective gear should be removed and discarded properly, followed by handwashing.
Waterfowl hunters are reminded to follow DNREC and APHIS guidelines when handling harvested birds. Precautions include wearing gloves during field dressing, avoiding contact with the mouth and face, and thoroughly cleaning equipment and hands afterward.
Avian Influenza in Delaware
The virus, particularly the H5N1 strain, spreads rapidly among birds via secretions and manure. Snow geese, which migrate to Delaware in large numbers each winter, are especially vulnerable due to their dense flocking patterns. While there have been isolated cases of H5N1 transmission to humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention consider the risk to the general public low.
Children, pets, and others should avoid contact with wild birds or their droppings. Individuals who experience flu-like symptoms after contact with birds should contact the Delaware Division of Public Health for testing. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, congestion, fatigue, and, in severe cases, difficulty breathing or chest pain.
Reporting and Additional Information
- Report sick or dead wild birds to DNREC via its online form.
- Notify DDA of sick or deceased poultry at poultry.health@delaware.gov.
- Visit DNREC’s website for more details about avian influenza’s impact on wildlife.
- For poultry industry information, visit de.gov/poultry.