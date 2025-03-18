DOVER, Del.- Delaware Republicans are raising concerns about the absence of Rep. Stell Parker Selby (D - Milton) from this year’s legislative session, questioning what it means for representation in District 20.
State GOP Chair Julianne Murray and Sussex County Republican Chair Daniel Willis sent a letter Monday to House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown and other House leaders. They say Parker Selby has not been sworn in, assigned to committees, or attended key meetings since the session began.
The letter acknowledges Parker Selby’s health as a priority but argues that her continued absence has left voters without a voice in Dover. GOP leaders are asking for clarity on when full representation will be restored.
“We’re not here to cast blame,” Willis said. “We just want answers for the 23,201 voters who currently don’t have representation in Dover.”
The letter also notes that State Sen. Russ Huxtable, the district’s Senate representative, has been handling constituent concerns alone. Republican leaders argue that without a House representative, the district isn’t getting full participation in the legislative process. Selby's district covers Milton and parts of Lewes.
House Leadership Responds
In response, House Speaker Minor-Brown released a statement affirming ongoing communication with Parker Selby and her family. While declining to be specific, Democrats point to Parker Selby's health as the reason for her absence.
“We have been in regular contact with Rep. Parker Selby and her family, and, as we would for any representative – Republican or Democrat – we are affording her the time and space she needs to heal,” the statement read. “We are encouraged by her progress and look forward to welcoming her back to Legislative Hall soon.”
House leadership confirmed that plans are in place to formally swear Parker Selby in and that her office has remained open, responding to constituent concerns throughout her absence.
“With that said, Rep. Parker Selby remains the duly elected representative chosen by voters in the 20th Representative District and is committed to continuing her service to the community,” the statement continued.
Republican leaders have requested further clarification on how the district will be represented if Parker Selby’s absence continues. Copies of the letter were also sent to Minority House Leader Timothy Dukes and Minority House Whip Jeff Spiegelman.