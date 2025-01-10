DELAWARE- The Delaware Healthcare Association is urging residents to take precautions against respiratory illnesses as hospitals prepare for a seasonal surge. The association also reminded patients to seek care at appropriate facilities to ensure timely treatment and avoid overwhelming emergency departments.
If you’re feeling unwell, DHA advises first contacting your primary care provider or visiting an urgent care center for non-emergency conditions. For emergencies, patients should visit the nearest hospital emergency department or call 9-1-1. Ensuring that emergency departments are used only for critical cases will help reduce long wait times and allow hospitals to focus on those most in need.
“Meeting the needs of all patients is the number one priority of our hospitals,” said Megan McNamara Williams, DHA’s Vice President of Clinical Affairs & Operations. “To prevent the spread of illness, we cannot stress enough the importance of getting vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and, if applicable, RSV. We also recommend frequent handwashing, social distancing, wearing a face mask, and staying home when sick.”
As of Jan. 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified respiratory illness activity in the U.S. as “high,” with flu and respiratory syncytial virus emergency department visits labeled “very high.” For more information and updates, visit the CDC’s website.