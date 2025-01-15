DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Justice, led by Attorney General Kathy Jennings, announced Wednesday that Delaware is joining New Jersey and 12 other states in a legal effort to protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients' access to health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
The rule, issued by the Biden Administration in November 2024, enables individuals covered under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to purchase health insurance through ACA exchanges.
"Dreamers are Americans," said Attorney General Jennings in a press release. "They grew up with us. We know them from our workplaces, our houses of worship, and our neighborhoods. They are veterans, public servants, medical workers, and entrepreneurs. They deserve as much dignity and opportunity as everyone — including access to health care. That’s why we’re stepping in to support them."
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, the rule is currently facing legal challenges from Kansas and other states, which have sought to block its implementation. A federal district court temporarily restricted the rule’s application in some states but left it in place in others, including Delaware. The matter is now under appeal in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit.
The Attorney General’s office says that states participating in the defense argue that eliminating the rule could impact healthcare systems due to higher uninsured rates among DACA recipients.
Delaware joins New Jersey, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, and Vermont.