DOVER, Del. – Lawmakers and community members gathered at Legislative Hall to debate Senate Bill 5, a proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine reproductive rights in Delaware’s Constitution.
Introduced on Jan. 29, by Sen. Brian Townsend, the bill is co-sponsored by Sen. Lockman and Pinkney, along with several other lawmakers. It proposes an amendment to Article I of the Delaware Constitution to guarantee reproductive freedom.
Delaware law already protects abortion access, but Townsend said constitutional protection is necessary.
“Reproductive rights are an extremely important part of personal liberties. It doesn’t really get more fundamental than that,” Townsend said. “The most protective we can be of them is to put them in the Constitution.”
Opponents of the bill, including Sen. Bryant Richardson, argue that current laws are sufficient and that the amendment goes too far.
“I don’t think that we need this additional stuff. As a matter of fact, I’d like to reverse it, that we forbid abortions in Delaware,” Richardson said.
Richardson and other critics call abortion murder, questioning why Delaware bans the death penalty while allowing abortion.
The bill’s future remains uncertain as the debate over abortion rights continues in Delaware.