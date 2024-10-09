Why Do Libraries Still Matter in Delaware?

DELAWARE - After being hacked almost one month ago, libraries in Delaware now have working wifi.

On Friday, Sept. 20, multiple libraries across the state were hacked by Ransomware. 

Ransomware is a malicious software or malware that prevents you from accessing your computer system, files or networks. It demands a ransom for you to gain access to your computer again.

Various libraries in Sussex County have kept the community up-to-date through their Facebook accounts, posting every couple of days to share whether or not their wifi was working. 

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Delaware Libraries shared on their Facebook account that, "recovery efforts continue & #DELibraries are making progress. WiFi & the Delaware Library Catalog are working."

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

