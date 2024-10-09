DELAWARE - After being hacked almost one month ago, libraries in Delaware now have working wifi.
On Friday, Sept. 20, multiple libraries across the state were hacked by Ransomware.
Ransomware is a malicious software or malware that prevents you from accessing your computer system, files or networks. It demands a ransom for you to gain access to your computer again.
Various libraries in Sussex County have kept the community up-to-date through their Facebook accounts, posting every couple of days to share whether or not their wifi was working.
On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Delaware Libraries shared on their Facebook account that, "recovery efforts continue & #DELibraries are making progress. WiFi & the Delaware Library Catalog are working."