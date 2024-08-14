DOVER, Del. — The Delaware Department of Agriculture has lifted the July 12 Control Order that restricted the movement of shelter and rescue dogs within and outside the state due to a recent outbreak of Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC). Effective immediately, intrastate and interstate movement of dogs can resume without restrictions.
All dogs entering Delaware from other states must be accompanied by a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection, completed by a licensed and nationally accredited veterinarian, as required by state regulations. Additionally, dogs over four months old must be vaccinated for rabies before entering the state.
The Office of the State Veterinarian will continue to monitor the CIRDC situation closely to determine if further action is needed to protect Delaware’s dog population.
Pet owners are advised to be vigilant for symptoms of CIRDC, which include persistent coughing, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, and loss of appetite. If a dog shows signs of the illness. Maintaining good hygiene and avoiding public spaces are also crucial steps in preventing the spread of the virus.