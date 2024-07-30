HARRINGTON, Del. – Joseph Kellogg of Virginia Beach, was arrested for aggravated menacing and gun-related charges late Saturday night at the Delaware State Fair.
On July 27, at approximately 11:45 p.m., troopers responded to a hit-and-run car crash in the Cow Parking Lot at the Delaware State Fair. Before their arrival, they received reports that two drivers involved in the crash were arguing, with one driver displaying a gun before fleeing in a black Honda Pilot. Upon arrival, troopers learned that the suspect, an unknown black male, had pointed a gun at the victim during the argument and then fled the scene.
Troopers searched the surrounding area and located the black Honda Pilot. Police arrested the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Joseph Kellogg. The victim was not injured during the incident.
Kellogg was taken to Troop 3, where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash
- Failure to Provide Information at a Collision Scene
- Careless Driving
Kellogg was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $55,201 secured bond.