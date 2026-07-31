SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police is asking for public assistance in identifying a car associated with a deadly hit-and-run on July 24 in Seaford.
Police said a bicyclist was riding on Woodpecker Road around 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24. At the same time, a car driving on Woodpecker Road was approaching the cyclist. Police said the car hit the bike and drove away.
Police said the bicyclist was 73-year-old Michael Barrett of Seaford. Delaware State Police said he died at the scene. The road was closed for four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
Delaware State Police said they now need help identifying and locating a red or maroon car that may have damage to its right front headlight. Anyone with information on the car is asked to call the police at 302-644-5020.