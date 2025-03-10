LINCOLN, Del. — Delaware State Police detectives are investigating a shooting that left a 24-year-old man hurt Sunday night in Lincoln.
Troopers responded around 9:25 p.m. to the area of Cubbage Drive and Cedar Drive after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate. Detectives ask anyone with information to contact Detective W. Saylor at 302-752-3897. Tips can also be sent through a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or anonymously via Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.