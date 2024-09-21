Deadly accident in Felton

One dead in Felton, involved in a single car crash

Felton, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single car crash that happened Friday night in Felton.

DSP says the crash happened on Sep. 20, just after 8 p.m. when a 56-year-old Felton man was driving a GMC Sierra eastbound on Sandtown Road. The truck exited a left curve near the 4000 block of Sandtown Road for unknown reasons, veering off the south side of the roadway.

Troopers say the truck then left the road again, overturned along a ditch and came to rest upright in a cornfield on the north side of Sandtown Road.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

Sandtown Road was closed for approximately three hours while the Delaware State Police Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene and cleared the roadway.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Master Corporal J. Lane at (302) 698-8457.

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

