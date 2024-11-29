FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at a Shore Stop parking lot on South Dupont Highway on Nov. 28.
At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, a 17-year-old male was reportedly attacked by three masked suspects who stole his belongings and fled in an unknown car. The victim was unharmed in the incident.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit is leading the investigation. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Detective T. Ford at (302) 698-8569. Tips can also be shared through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.