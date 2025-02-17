Delaware State Police launch statewide pre-hospital blood transfusion program

DELAWARE- Delaware State Police are now equipped to administer whole blood transfusions at the scene of emergencies, a move officials say could significantly improve survival rates for trauma patients.
The statewide expansion follows a pilot program launched in 2023 in New Castle and Sussex counties to assess the effectiveness of pre-hospital whole blood transfusions. The initiative, led by the State Medical Director at the Office of Emergency Medical Services in partnership with the Delaware Emergency Management Agency and the Blood Bank of Delmarva, was recently approved for use by all Advanced Life Support agencies in the state.
Officials say the DSP Aviation Section worked closely with emergency medical agencies to validate the necessary equipment, procedures, and training for the program. This included extensive testing and securing funding to ensure that medics could safely carry and administer whole blood in the field.
“The inclusion of DSP in our Pre-Hospital Whole Blood Program allows first responders to help even more patients suffering from traumatic injuries,” said Dr. Bruce Sachais, medical director at the Blood Bank of Delmarva. He credited volunteer blood donors for making the program possible, calling their contributions essential to the effort.
With the required training now complete, DSP Trooper Medics can begin administering whole blood transfusions at trauma scenes. Colonel William D. Crotty, superintendent of the Delaware State Police, praised the teamwork involved in launching the program.
“This life-saving initiative reflects our shared commitment to protecting and serving our communities,” Crotty said. “I am confident this program will save countless lives. I am also proud that many of our troopers have stepped forward to donate blood, demonstrating the values of service and selflessness that define the Delaware State Police.”
The program is further supported by the recent acquisition of two Bell 429 Global Ranger helicopters, which are equipped with blood warmers to facilitate transfusions. The whole blood carried on board will be Low Titer Type O Positive, allowing for safe transfusions regardless of a patient’s blood type. Medical officials say this approach offers significant benefits in managing severe blood loss and improving patient outcomes.
To mark the program’s launch, members of the DSP Aviation Section participated in a blood drive at the Blood Bank of Delmarva on Feb. 14.