SEAFORD, Del -The name of the 3-year-old who died in a bicycle crash has been made public by Delaware State Police. Osiris Tovar of Seaford was riding a bike in the middle of North Parkway Road at 7:45 a.m. on Aug. 15. A Toyota Tacoma driven by a 56-year-old Seaford woman attempted to turn on the road and hit Tovar.
Tovar was taken to an area hospital by family members and later died. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured. According to State Police, North Parkway Road was closed for approximately 4 hours after the crash while the scene was investigated and cleared.