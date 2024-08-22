GREENWOOD, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 40-year-old Dorothy Wooleyhand of Greenwood for multiple felony thefts related to a series of copper wire thefts from irrigation systems in Kent and Sussex Counties. Police are also actively searching for 39-year-old Michael Plummer in connection with these crimes.
Between April 12 and Aug. 16, detectives from Troop 3 and Troop 4 say they investigated numerous incidents in the Bridgeville, Greenwood and Houston areas, where suspects trespassed onto private properties, cut and removed copper wire from pivot irrigation systems, and caused extensive damage to the equipment. Through their investigation, detectives identified Wooleyhand and Plummer as the primary suspects.
Wooleyhand was apprehended on Aug. 20, and taken to Troop 4. She has been charged with:
- Theft over $1,500 where the victim is over 62 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft over $1,500 (Felony) – 4 counts
- Criminal Mischief over $5,000 (Felony) – 8 counts
- Conspiracy 2nd Degree (Felony) – 4 counts
- Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Mischief under $1,000 – 2 counts
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 10 counts
Wooleyhand was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and released on a $22,000 unsecured bond.
The Delaware State Police Troop 3 and Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Units are continuing their investigation and are seeking any information on the whereabouts of Michael Plummer. Anyone with information is urged to contact Troop 3 at (302) 697-4454, Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850, or by calling 911.