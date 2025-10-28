LEWES, Del. - A Delaware State Trooper has been indicted on multiple charges, including felony Official Misconduct, following a violent altercation at Nicola Pizza earlier this year.
Master Corporal William Walker, 53, was indicted Oct. 27 on two counts of felony Official Misconduct and three misdemeanors: Falsely Reporting an Incident, Assault in the Third Degree, and Offensive Touching. The charges stem from a Jan. 30 confrontation outside Nicola Pizza, according to the Delaware Department of Justice.
Walker has been suspended with pay and benefits by the Delaware State Police while the prosecution is pending. He worked for DSP for 26 years.
“We expect all Delaware law enforcement to uphold their oath to serve and protect,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings.
According to the indictment, Walker witnessed a fight inside the restaurant and followed the victim outside after he left. Though Walker was off duty and not in uniform, he identified himself as a police officer and "forcibly" pulling the victim back to the restaurant in a nelson hold. Walker jerked him up by the front of his shirt causing a fight during which Walker struck the victim multiple times, including kicking him while the victim was on the ground, said the DDOJ.
Multiple bystanders attempted to stop the violence. One patron who intervened was pushed by Walker and fell to the ground.
Walker later told responding troopers that he had been assaulted by the intervening customer. Prosecutors allege that this statement was false. The victim was taken to Beebe hospital and treated for bruises and minor cuts before being released.
“When video evidence raised concerns about the accuracy of Master Corporal William Walker’s statements and the level of force utilized, he was suspended. The matter was referred to the Delaware Department of Justice Division of Public Trust for independent review. These actions demonstrate our commitment to accountability, transparency, and maintaining public trust.” said Colonel William D. Crotty, Superintendent of the Delaware State Police.
If convicted, Walker faces a maximum sentence of 8 years and 30 days in prison.