DELAWARE — The Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC) has been awarded a federal grant through the Federal Transit Administration's (FTA) FY2026 Bus and Bus Facilities Program for $14.3 million.
The funding will launch a midlife rehabilitation program for 51 buses, representing 23% of DART's fixed-route fleet.
According to DelDOT, instead of purchasing new vehicles and by overhauling existing vehicles, DTC is implementing a high-return investment strategy to maintain a 'State of Good Repair' while navigating the rising costs of new equipment.
The program will enable DTC to improve fleet reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and maximize DTC's federal funding.
The midlife rehabilitation program will focus on improving the utility of the current fleet. With the overhauls, DTC expects to achieve significant long-term efficiencies by extending the operational life of 40' transit buses from 12 to 18 years and 45' over the road coach buses from 15 to 20 years.
The midlife program is expected to save $7.4 million in future costs rather than incurring the full expense of new vehicle acquisitions.
"This federal investment allows us to modernize our fleet in a way that is both fiscally responsible and operationally efficient, ensuring our riders have the reliable service they deserve without the heavy burden of total vehicle replacement costs," said DTC's Chief Executive Officer, John Sisson.