LEWES, Del. — The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced lane and road closures on New Road and Forecastle Road from late Sept. to late Nov. due to Chesapeake Utilities’ gas line installation. From Sept. 30 to Oct. 5, New Road will have single-lane closures from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. between Creekside Drive and Park Road.
Beginning Oct. 7, New Road eastbound will be closed in the same area until Nov. 30, DelDOT recommends taking a detour onto Old Orchard Road, Savannah Road, Front Street and back to New Road. Forecastle Road will also be closed in both directions during this period, with access to New Road via Lightship Lane and Captains Circle.