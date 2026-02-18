MILTON, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced the closure of a Milton crossover.
DelDOT announced the closure of a crossover on Route 1 at Hudson Road and Steamboat Landing Road, with lane closures along the north and southbound lanes of Route 1.
The construction underway is part of a project that will bring a new median to the intersection between northbound and southbound Route 1, and an acceleration lane on southbound Route 1, according to DelDOT officials.
Officials with the state agency say daily work is expected to begin on Feb. 23 and continue for roughly three weeks.
DelDOT reminds drivers to expect delays and drive safely when crews are in place.