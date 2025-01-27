MILFORD, Del. - Drivers on Route 1 should prepare for lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 28, as DelDOT begins the next phase of a pipe replacement project. The closures will affect northbound and southbound lanes between the Thompsonville Road Interchange Exit 79, and the South Frederica Interchange Exit 83.
The closures will be in place weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Wednesday, Feb. 5. No closures will occur on Friday, Jan. 31, or during the weekend of Feb. 1–2.
According to DelDOT, the work involves constructing a temporary crossover to facilitate the project's next stage. The agency is reminding drivers to follow the reduced speed limit of 45 miles per hour within the work zone to ensure safety for both workers and other drivers.