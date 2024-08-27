SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Delaware Department of Transportation is set to hold a public workshop next month to discuss the Sussex Drive Transportation Alternatives Project. According to the agency, this initiative aims to develop a comprehensive plan for the area, which is near Lewes Elementary School off Savannah Road.
DelDOT and City of Lewes staff will review the existing conditions assessment, public feedback received to date, and preliminary ideas for improvements.
The purpose of the project is to develop a concept design that:
- Improves safety for all modes of transportation
- Improves conditions for people walking, biking, and rolling
- Beautifies the streetscape through landscaping
- Addresses operational concerns especially during school drop-off and pick-up times
The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at Lewes Elementary School.
The meeting will provide an overview of the existing conditions in Sussex County and present preliminary ideas for improvements. The department is seeking input from the community to help shape the final concept.
Locals are encouraged to attend and offer feedback, which will be crucial in refining the project’s direction to ensure it meets the needs of all road users.