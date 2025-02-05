FRANKFORD, Del. — DelDOT has announced that “Blizzard Wizard”, submitted by the fourth and fifth-grade class at John M. Clayton Elementary, is the Sussex County winner of this year’s “Name That Plow” contest.
Now in its fourth year, the contest gives elementary students across Delaware the chance to name one of DelDOT’s snowplows, helping to raise awareness about winter road safety and the agency’s work to keep roads clear. Last year’s winners included “Ice Ice Bladey,” “Melton John,” and “Blades of Flurries.”
“Keeping our roads clear and safe during winter storms is a vital task, and our dedicated crews take great pride in their work,” said DelDOT Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski. “The ‘Name That Plow’ contest is a wonderful opportunity for students to learn about snow removal and connect with DelDOT’s efforts to keep our state moving.”
As part of the celebration, the newly named “Blizzard Wizard” snowplow visit John M. Clayton Elementary, giving students a closer look at the equipment.
According to DelDOT, it is responsible for maintaining nearly 14,000 lane miles of roadway in Delaware and operates more than 300 pieces of snow removal equipment statewide.