GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delmarva Christian High School graduate Lily Divine Jewell has been named the 2026 recipient of the Captain William O. Murray Scholarship, the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce announced June 18.
The scholarship, which is funded by the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, is awarded annually to a student who shows a "strong commitment to civic and community service," according to the chamber of commerce. The scholarship, valued at $8,000, is named after William Murray, who helped found the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
Jewell was extensively involved in and outside the classroom. She was the salutatorian of Delmarva Christian's class of 2026, and was a part of many student organizations, including serving as the the president of the Student Leadership Council, head of the Spiritual Life Committee, a member of the volleyball team and member the National Honor Society.
Jewell also spent over 600 hours doing community service throughout high school, volunteering at her church's Sunday school, food pantry and summer camps.