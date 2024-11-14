Combine

Farmers on Delmarva are facing significant crop losses and concerns for future yields due to an ongoing severe drought impacting water supplies and planting schedules.
SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — As soybean farmer Jay Baxter wraps up his harvest season, he's suffered the effects of the severe drought that has gripped Delmarva.

"I've never experienced anything like this in my life," said Baxter.

While the lack of rain has allowed Baxter and other farmers to work uninterrupted this fall, the dry conditions have had a significant impact on crop yields.

"Obviously the soybeans are affected as well," said Baxter. "They utilize the late summer rains that we a lot of times get from coastal storms, and we missed a lot of those, so our yields are a little bit off there as well."

Baxter Farms, which also grows cover crops in the winter, faces added expenses as the drought requires more irrigation to keep those crops alive. 

The drought is also hitting farmers who grow small grains like wheat and barley. The dry weather is delaying planting, which could impact next summer's yields.

Derek Wells, who farms corn, soybeans, and wheat is looking ahead with concern about next year’s water supply.

"We're definitely concerned about the lack of rain for the water table to get it back up so we can have water for next year if it is anywhere as close to as dry as it was this year," said Wells.

While dry weather might mean more time in the fields now, farmers are left counting their losses this season and worrying about what lies ahead in the next season. 

