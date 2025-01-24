HARRINGTON, Del. - The local ice hockey team, Delmarva Warriors, took to Facebook Friday pleading for support to keep the ice rink on the Delaware State Fairgrounds open after an alleged announcement to close Thursday evening.
A petition started by the group known for using the Centre Ice Arena states the group is "deeply saddened" by the news of a closure in May.
"Without prior notice to impacted organizations or any genuine attempt at dialogue, this decision will devastate Southern Delaware’s access to ice programs, as there are no alternative facilities within a 75-minute drive," said Delmarva Warriors. "This closure marks the end of a cherished community hub that has fostered the growth and development of over 200 youth and adults alike through hockey, figure skating, and other ice sports programs."
The Delmarva Warriors Ice Hockey Program is an affiliate of the USA Warriors Ice Hockey Program, a program that was organized for disabled veterans. The ice rink's website claims to host several other groups including: Bay Country Figure Skating Club, Harrington Havoc high school team, Salisbury University Sea Gulls, Generals Ice Hockey and The Raptors.
The disappointment continues down the Delmarva Peninsula to Lewes. Mike Anderson Jr. tells wrote a letter to the board of the ice rink as a user of the rink and its programs. Anderson, who was on the phone call when the decision was announced, said expenses were getting to be too high to operate.
"-the youth hockey, adult hockey, figure skating, and other members of the community would've found a way to do it through private or public funding if afforded the opportunity to do so," said Anderson. "Not one of the parents, coaches, captains, referees, team moms and dads, or anyone else who has sunk money into that building to participate in programs was afforded the opportunity to have a say in what happens with the rink or given a chance to resolve the issue. That can't sit well with you, and I hope it doesn't."
The Lewes local ended the letter on a sentimental note.
"These aren't just teams you're separating, they're families who spend more time with their hockey team than they do at home most weeks during the season."
CoastTV has reached out to the Delaware State Fair for comment, but have not received a response.