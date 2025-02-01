Delmarva Job Fair

The free event, held in the Jason Technology Center’s gymnasium, will bring together a variety of local businesses from diverse industries.

GEORGETOWN, Del. – The Delmarva Job Fair brought hundreds of job seekers to Delaware Technical Community College on Thursday, offering a chance to connect with potential employers in person.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., dozens of local businesses set up booths, looking to fill positions in industries ranging from health care and construction to the military.

For many attendees, the fair provided a more personal way to explore career opportunities. William Picket, one of the job seekers, said he appreciated the face-to-face interaction.

Dawn Kenton, a job seeker at the fair, said the in-person process is much better.

"It's so impersonal to do it online. I think this is a much better way to talk to everybody—to get more communication between these businesses, to let them know who you are and what you're looking for," Kenton said.

