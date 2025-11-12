DELMARVA – Delmarva Sports Network and the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, are partnering to bring 11 Blue Coats games to viewers across the Delmarva Peninsula on free over-the-air television and participating cable providers in the Salisbury market and surrounding counties. Fans will be able to experience the excitement of G League basketball, live from Wilmington’s Chase Fieldhouse, throughout the 2025-2026 season.
“This partnership reflects our commitment to deliver more live, high-quality sports to our community,” said Bill Vernon, Vice President of Draper Media. “The Blue Coats are a championship-caliber organization with passionate fans, and we’re thrilled to make these games available free and accessible to households across Delmarva.”
“We are excited to team up with Delmarva Sports Network to expand access to Blue Coats basketball across the peninsula,” said Alex Yoh, Vice President, Business Operations, Delaware Blue Coats. “This partnership brings our fast-paced, family-friendly game experience to even more fans while supporting the continued growth of our team and the G League in our region.”
The broadcasts will feature full in-game coverage with interviews and analysis. DSN is available for free over the air and through major and local cable partners including Xfinity, Verizon Fios, Mediacom, Charter/Spectrum, Bay Country Cable, and Easton Velocity in the Salisbury DMA.
Broadcast Schedule
- Thursday, November 13 - 7pm
- Friday, November 28 - 1pm
- Friday, December 5 - 7pm
- Saturday, January 24 - 7:30pm
- Thursday, February 5 - 11am
- Thursday, February 12 - 11am
- Saturday, February 21 - 6pm
- Wednesday, February 4 - 11am
- Friday, March 6 - 7pm
- Friday, March 13 - 7pm
- Friday, March 27 - 7pm
All games listed are Blue Coats home games at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington.