SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - As of Thursday, Oct. 31, the 34 day drought is now tied for the longest drought period since 2001.
The last time people on the coast suffered through a 34 day drought was from Oct. 17, 2001 - Nov. 19, 2001. If we do not receive rain at any point on Thursday, Friday will mark day 35 of the drought, making it the longest dry period.
Thursday is Halloween but nothing is scarier than the impacts this drought has on Delmarva. The colorful leaves are nice to look at and may be great for a photo op, but what is the lasting impact on the trees or your favorite vineyard?
William Seybold is a Forest Health Specialist with the Delaware Forest Service. Seybold says some mature trees have deep roots and have made it through droughts before, but some trees may struggle during the growing season.
"I suspect a lot of trees probably shortened their growing season and stopped trying to photo synthesize a little bit early in this year," said Seybold.
The complications from the lack of rain could be seen one or two years down the line.
While covering the drought, CoastTV learned that a little dry weather can actually help improve the product at wineries. However, Peggy Raley-Ward, owner of Nassau Valley Vineyards, is already worried about her vines for the net season.
"Severe drought can have some really devastating circumstance," said Raley-Ward.
In fact, it can cause the buds for the fruit to form prematurely and not fully develop, which can prevent the fruit from being used.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, the mixture of warm sunny day and cool crisp nights is what creates the cornucopia of color you see everywhere you look in Sussex County.