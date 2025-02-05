DEWEY BEACH, Del. — A 25-year-old Milton man was arrested after leading police on a high-speed pursuit through Dewey Beach and Rehoboth Beach. Authorities are still searching for a second motorcyclist who fled the scene.
Dewey Beach police were alerted around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday to a reckless driver on a white motorcycle. The motorcyclist reportedly displayed a handgun at a driver in a green truck while traveling south of Dewey Beach in the Delaware Seashore State Park.
Police located two motorcycles matching the description and attempted a traffic stop. Both riders sped north on Coastal Highway, disregarding emergency signals, said officials. The chase continued over the Lewes-Rehoboth Canal Bridge and into the Rehoboth Outlets area, where the motorcyclists committed multiple traffic violations.
One of the motorcycles, which had fictitious Pennsylvania plates, attempted a U-turn at Coastal Highway and Sea Air Drive. Officers diverted the motorcyclist onto Sea Air Drive, where they took the rider into custody without further incident. A gun was not recovered at the scene.
Police identified the arrested motorcyclist as Thai Reese Hengel, 25, of Milton. He was taken to the Dewey Beach Police Department and later arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2. Hengel was released on his own recognizance and faces multiple charges, including:
- Felony Disregarding a Police Officer’s Signal
- Felony Conspiracy Second Degree
- Aggressive Driving
- Reckless Driving
- Operating a Vehicle Without Insurance
- Additional traffic violations
The second motorcyclist remains unidentified and fled northbound. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Dewey Beach Police Department at (302) 227-1110 or Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.