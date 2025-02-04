Dewey Beach to consider extra freeboard height for flood protection

DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Dewey Beach officials will discuss and possibly vote on a flood protection measure for homeowners in designated flood zones.
According to the town, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow homeowners to increase freeboard height by one additional foot. Freeboard is a structure placed underneath a home to lift it off the ground, helping to reduce flood damage.
The town says this extra foot of height would be voluntary for homeowners.
The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station.