Dewey Beach to consider extra freeboard height for flood protection

Dewey Beach officials will discuss and possibly vote on a flood protection measure for homeowners in designated flood zones. According to the town, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow homeowners to increase freeboard height by one additional foot.

According to the town, the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing on an ordinance that would allow homeowners to increase freeboard height by one additional foot. Freeboard is a structure placed underneath a home to lift it off the ground, helping to reduce flood damage.

The town says this extra foot of height would be voluntary for homeowners.

The meeting is set for 5 p.m. at the Dewey Beach Lifesaving Station.

