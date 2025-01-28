Dirt track seeks approval for longstanding racing activities

SEAFORD, Del. - A public hearing is taking place on Jan. 28 during the Sussex County Council meeting to address Middleford Speedway's request for approval of specific racing activities near Seaford.
The speedway's owner is seeking a permit to race 4-cycle trucks, a type of racing that has reportedly been taking place for years. However, public records reveal a 2010 letter warning the track against using 4-cycle trucks. That same letter allowed the use of go-karts and vehicles with motorcycle-like engines.
Two months ago, Sussex County's Planning and Zoning Committee approved requests confirming many of the speedway’s existing policies. Now, the issue of 4-cycle truck racing is being revisited, bringing the track’s compliance into focus.