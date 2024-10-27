DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) has provided several practical tips to help people conserve water during the winter months. While water-saving habits are often associated with summer, DNREC highlights that simple adjustments in colder months can protect homes and reduce water waste.
Winter Water Conservation Tips:
1. Maintain Your Furnace: Regularly inspect and service your furnace to keep it functioning properly. A well-maintained furnace helps prevent pipes from freezing, which reduces the need to leave faucets dripping and conserves water.
2. Insulate Exposed Pipes: Insulating exposed outdoor pipes and hose bibs with pipe insulation can prevent freezing and potential leaks, which may cause water loss or damage.
3. Fix Leaks Early: Check and repair any leaks in faucets, toilets, and plumbing before temperatures dip. Addressing these issues early prevents costly repairs and water waste as the weather cools.
These tips were issued ahead of a drop in temperatures and as Delaware is under a statewide drought watch.
Winterizing homes can help Delaware residents avoid water waste and ensure reliable access to water when temperatures drop. DNREC encourages residents to consider these steps to conserve water effectively.